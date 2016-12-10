GigaZone now in Laporte, Becida and Solway

The GigaZone, which includes internet speeds up to 1,000 Mbps, a Gigabit, is available to more than 27,000 locations including all of the cooperative's service area of rural Park Rapids, Lake George, Trout Lake Township east of Grand Rapids, LaPrairie, most of Grand Rapids, Red Lake, Cohasset, Ponemah, Turtle River, Laporte, Tenstrike, Little Rock, Becida, Redby, Puposky, Solway and areas of Bemidji.

Paul Bunyan Communications recently mailed out information to the new locations that are now in the GigaZone and the cooperative has an online map available at paulbunyan.net/gigazone/map/ showing the active areas of the GigaZone as well as those areas that will be constructed/upgraded in the future.