Sanford's Singla passes national boards
Dr. Manit Singla recently passed the national boards and has been certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Singla is a hospitalist and practices at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center. Hospitalists are physicians who only provide care in a hospital setting. They treat patients who are admitted to the emergency room or referred for hospitalization by their primary care doctor or a specialist.
Singla completed an internship and received a medical degree from Dr. Vaishampayan Memorial Government Medical College in Solapure, Maharashtra, India. Following medical school, he completed a residency at Wayne State University/Detroit Medical Center.