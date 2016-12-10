Twin Cities Business honors Johnson

The magazine annually highlights 100 Minnesotans, "leaders with insight, experience, and savvy that people in business need to observe, seek out, and learn from in the year ahead," a release said. The goal is to identify the key individuals who are expected to make an impact on local business, regional economy and quality of life in 2017.

Johnson was included in the Pioneers category in recognition of Paul Bunyan Communications' "innovation, growth, and continued deployment of the latest in communication technologies," including construction of one of the largest rural all-fiber optic networks in the United States.