DeJong earns exhibitor award

As the recipient of the award, DeJong will receive an All Access Passport to EXHIBITORLIVE 2017, the 29th annual Training Conference for Trade Show Exhibit and Event Managers and Marketers held in Las Vegas, a $500 scholarship to help offset the expenses of attending, a one-year subscription to EXHIBITOR magazine, and her name engraved on a plaque displayed in Bridgeman Hall, home of the BSU Art and Design Program. DeJong , of Jefferson, Wis., is a senior and will graduate in May with a bachelor's degree in art and design with an emphasis in exhibit design and graphic design.