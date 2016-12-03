DeJong earns exhibitor award
BEMIDJI—The BSU Art and Design Program and Exhibitor Media Group recently selected Kayla DeJong as the 2017 recipient of the Exhibitor Media Group Student Achievement Award. The award recipient is selected by the faculty in the Art and Design Program and is awarded by Exhibitor Media Group. "DeJong's engagement in her future industry, academic performance and leadership in the classroom at BSU set her apart from others in the program," officials said in a release announcing the award.
As the recipient of the award, DeJong will receive an All Access Passport to EXHIBITORLIVE 2017, the 29th annual Training Conference for Trade Show Exhibit and Event Managers and Marketers held in Las Vegas, a $500 scholarship to help offset the expenses of attending, a one-year subscription to EXHIBITOR magazine, and her name engraved on a plaque displayed in Bridgeman Hall, home of the BSU Art and Design Program. DeJong , of Jefferson, Wis., is a senior and will graduate in May with a bachelor's degree in art and design with an emphasis in exhibit design and graphic design.