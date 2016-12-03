Okeson selected as NMF program specialist

Okeson will work to serve the NMF region by providing support and direction to the 12 early childhood coalitions. Her biggest role will be working with coalition coordinators, and the STAR Program, officials said in a release.

The early childhood coalitions work within their local communities and the region to help all young children reach healthy development and enter kindergarten ready to learn and succeed. Students Teaching Attitudes of Respect (STAR) is a program designed to increase awareness for students in the areas of community building, media, specific skills needed to deal with conflict, and the utilization of personal power and strengths.

Okeson began working for Northwest Community Action Head Start in August 2002 as a teacher and home visitor. In December 2002, she assumed the position of education manager, serving as a supervisor of 32 staff and coordinator of 12 classrooms in four counties. She has held this position from then until the present time. Before working with Head Start, she was a part-time school readiness teacher at the Roseau Community School.