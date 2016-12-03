Pinnacle Marketing Group formed in Bemidji

The company was founded in 1993 as a partner for telecommunications companies to publish telephone directories and create advertising solutions for local customers. Over the past 23 years, the services and relationships have evolved, "transforming Pinnacle into a full-service marketing agency focusing on business-to-business and business-to-consumer initiative using website design, social media management, video creation and brand development," the company said in a release.

To reflect this progression, Pinnacle Marketing Group has been formed with new corporate branding and a newly designed website, pinnaclemgp.com.

Pinnacle Marketing Group works with local and regional clients from a variety of trade, retail and service industries to help them build brand awareness, engage with their customers and provide a measurable return on investment, officials said in a release.