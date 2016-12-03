Greater Bemidji seeks board members
BEMIDJI—The economic development group Greater Bemidji is seeking nominations for its Board of Directors.
Greater Bemidji serves as a local source for data, information, networking and support for businesses and entrepreneurs looking at the greater Bemidji region, officials said in a release.
If interested in helping the greater Bemidji region drive development and promote regional prosperity, contact Dave at (218) 444-5757 or email dhengel@greaterbemidji.com. All nomination decisions will be made by the board in January.