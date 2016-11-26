Dayton appoints Vyskocil to Young Women's Initiative Council
BEMIDJI—Nancy Vyskocil, of Bemidji, has been appointed to the Young Women's Initiative Council by Gov. Mark Dayton.
Dayton recently announced appointments to the Young Women's Cabinet and the Young Women's Initiative Council, as part of the Young Women's Initiative of Minnesota. The initiative brings together nonprofits, businesses, and government to improve equity in outcomes for young women in Minnesota who experience the greatest disparities.
Vyskocil serves as president at Northwest Minnesota Foundation.