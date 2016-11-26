Women's business group meets Tuesdays
BEMIDJI—The Bemidji Area Business Women organization meets from noon to 1:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month at the LaunchPad, 102 First St. W in downtown Bemidji.
The mission of the group is to connect success minded business women in an inspirational, empowering and collaborative environment that fosters an exchange of skills, knowledge and resources for personal and business growth. Attendees should be their own lunch. For more information, call LaVon at (612) 986-1834 or Donna at (218) 256-5868 or search Bemidji Area Business Women on Facebook.