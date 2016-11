Pictured from left to right are ambassador Rebecca Olson, treasurer Kristi Miller, secretary Keni Johnson, board chair Reed Olson, committee member Carolyn Jacobson, ambassadors Paul Diehl and Russ Moen.

Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently met with board members of The Wolfe, the Nameless Coalition for the Homeless. The Wolfe, located at 522 America Ave., is an overnight winter shelter for people experiencing homelessness and chemical dependency.