Central Boiler distributes bonuses to employees
GREENBUSH—Central Boiler announced its annual bonus at its 24th annual meeting Oct. 28 in Greenbush.
Owners Dennis and Terri Brazier announced a bonus totaling more than $547,000 dollars to be distributed to 199 employees. Central Boiler, which manufactures outdoor furnaces, also matched up to 15 percent of the contributions employees made to their 401K accounts from their bonus. The bonus, along with Central Boiler's contributions to the employee 401K accounts, totaled more than $547,000 dollars.
Seven-year service awards were presented to four employees. "(A total of) 67 percent of employees at Central Boiler have worked here for seven years or longer. Forty-eight percent of employees have been with us for 10 years or more," Terri Brazier said in a release.