3D mammography now available in Bemidji

3D mammography is the most effective screening tool for diagnosing breast cancer and performs particularly well in women with dense breast tissue.

During the 3D portion of the exam, the X-ray arm moves in an arc over the breast, taking multiple images in just seconds. It uses advanced computer imaging and low-dose X-rays to convert digital breast images into a stack of very thin layers, or "slices," of the breast. This allows doctors to look at the tissue one layer at a time instead of just one flat image, as in 2D mammography.

In addition to 3D mammography, all patients who have a mammogram at the Edith Sanford Breast Center will also have the option of completing a breast cancer risk assessment tool called the Athena screening questionnaire. The risk assessment evaluates many risk factors for developing breast cancer including family history, lifestyle and genetic predisposition. Patients with an elevated risk for breast cancer based on the assessment will be referred for additional resources and specialists including risk-reduction programs and genetic testing.

Edith Sanford Breast Center in Bemidji has received several designations including American College of Radiology Breast Imaging Center of Excellence and American College of Surgeons' National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers.

For more information, call (218) 333-5475.