IMPACT 20/20 housing summit to be held in Crookston

IMPACT 20/20, a group of northwest Minnesota leaders representing diverse interests and working together for the region's economic success, formed a taskforce in 2016 to address housing needs of the region. They will host a housing summit on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the University of Minnesota Crookston.

Participants will learn about housing resources and solutions through a full-day agenda including sessions on community-based housing solutions and downtown development. Representatives from Minnesota Housing, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, and the Greater Minnesota Housing Fund will discuss state-level resources available to communities.

A panel of housing developers will share models they are using successfully inside and outside of northwest Minnesota. The role of modular and manufactured housing along with housing rehabilitation and redevelopment will also be discussed.

The event will provide information to any individual or organization being affected by the housing shortages in northwest Minnesota.

The summit is being organized by Bemidji-based Northwest Minnesota Foundation, IMPACT 20/20, the Headwaters Regional Development Commission, the Northwest Regional Development Commission and the Northwest Minnesota Multi-county Housing Redevelopment Authority.

To register, please visit www.nwmf.org/calendar by Wednesday, Nov. 9. The cost of the event is $45; a light breakfast and lunch will be served. Space is limited.