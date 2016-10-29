Mabb earns company award
BEMIDJI—Discover Lodging Management recently announced Dennis Mabb from AmericInn Lodge and Suites of Bemidji was named the company's Maintenance Employee of the Year.
Mabb was acknowledged for his superior performance in overall maintenance operations of the hotel as well as positive teamwork with other staff, a release said. Discover Lodging Management, Inc. is a hotel management company located in Fargo, N.D., professionally managing 18 hotels in Minnesota, North Dakota, Florida and Idaho.