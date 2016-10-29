Warroad creates economic development fund

"A thriving downtown area is essential to a healthy community, and we are pleased to see the creation of the Warroad Economic Development Loan Fund as a financial tool to offer our local entrepreneurs," Mayor Bob Marvin said in a release. Loans will be available for minimum of $1,000 up to $25,000. Loan interest rates will be determined on a case-by-case basis; generally rates will be below market and possibly 0 percent.

Applications are available by contacting Connie Aguillo at conniea@nwmf.org (218) 759-2057.