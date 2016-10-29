Warroad creates economic development fund
WARROAD—A fund has been created with the Bemidji-based Northwest Minnesota Foundation for the purpose of economic development in the Warroad community. Business loans are now available from the Warroad Economic Development Loan Fund. The purpose of the fund is to help with the acquisition, establishment, or expansion of for-profit businesses in the area of the Warroad School District, with a preference for lending to businesses within the city limits of Warroad.
"A thriving downtown area is essential to a healthy community, and we are pleased to see the creation of the Warroad Economic Development Loan Fund as a financial tool to offer our local entrepreneurs," Mayor Bob Marvin said in a release. Loans will be available for minimum of $1,000 up to $25,000. Loan interest rates will be determined on a case-by-case basis; generally rates will be below market and possibly 0 percent.
Applications are available by contacting Connie Aguillo at conniea@nwmf.org (218) 759-2057.