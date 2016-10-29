Search
    LaunchPad to host Internet Operations meetup

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 4:30 a.m.

    BEMIDJI—The LaunchPad will host an Internet Operations for Business meetup from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 14 at the LaunchPad, located in the historic Mayflower Building, 102 First St. W in downtown Bemidji.

    The meetup is intended for anyone interested in internet operations, website development, internet security, optimizing website, internet law, dev/ops or site reliability. Attendees will be able to share their experience, learn from peers and consider collaborative efforts. RSVP by emailing Launchpad@greaterbemidji.com or call (218) 444-5758.

