LaunchPad to host Internet Operations meetup
BEMIDJI—The LaunchPad will host an Internet Operations for Business meetup from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 14 at the LaunchPad, located in the historic Mayflower Building, 102 First St. W in downtown Bemidji.
The meetup is intended for anyone interested in internet operations, website development, internet security, optimizing website, internet law, dev/ops or site reliability. Attendees will be able to share their experience, learn from peers and consider collaborative efforts. RSVP by emailing Launchpad@greaterbemidji.com or call (218) 444-5758.