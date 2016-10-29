Alapati joins Sanford Bemidji

Alapati received her medical degree from the Zaporozhye State Medical University in the Ukraine. She completed an internal medicine residency at Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., and a residency in neurology at West Virginia University Department of Neurology in Morgantown. Alapati completed an EMG/neurophysiology fellowship at the University of Maryland in Baltimore before joining Sanford. She specializes in EMG/electromyography and nerve conduction studies. Alapati is board eligible from the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.