Pictured from left to right are ambassadors Russ Moen, Chad Harding, CEO and President Chris Nelson, First Lady Brittney Nelson, Project Manager Eric Nelson and ambassador Nicole Kangas.

Bemidji Area Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Top Line Group on its relocation and expansion to 1398 Carr Lake Road SE. The business is focused on selling high-performance, high-quality automotive lighting and high-efficiency, high-power LED structural lighting. Contact them at (218) 444-6874.