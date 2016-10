Pictured from left to right are ambassadors Paul Diehl, Noemi Aylesworth, Nicole Kangas, Benita Dingman, owners Tom and Nancy Schwartz, crew member Mara Cobb, ambassadors Russ Moen, Chad Harding and Kirk Malkowski.

Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently welcomed the new owners of Big River Scoop, Tom and Nancy Schwartz. Big River Scoop features 24 flavors of premium ice cream, eat-in or take-out pizza, pasties, garlic knots and a variety of beverages. They are located at 219 Bemidji Ave N.