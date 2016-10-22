Nelson named finalist for Association Award

The award recognizes the automotive technology instructors who develop curricula focusing on parts available in the aftermarket, custom parts intended to modify a “stock” vehicle as purchased from a dealer, inspire their students and elevate the quality of future industry professionals. The award is open to automotive instructors at public or private secondary schools, post-secondary schools or training center in the United States or Canada.

Nelson has been teaching at Northwest Technical College since 1993 and has been in the aftermarket automotive industry since 1979. At Northwest Technical College, he teaches advanced engine machining techniques including computer-numeric controlled machining of engine blocks, setup and operation of engine dynamometers, and manual lathe and mill operations.

Nelson is joined by Jordan Engelhardt, Lyons Township High School in La Grange, Ill., and Brian McDonnell, Great Southern Tier Board of Cooperative Educational Services Coopers Education Center in Painted Post, N.Y., as finalists for the award.

Nelson and the other two semifinalists received air transportation and hotel accommodations to attend the 2016 SEMA Show, Nov. 1-4 in Las Vegas. At that show, one winner will be selected to receive free registration to the North American Council of Automotive Teachers conference in Warren, Mich., in July.