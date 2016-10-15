Owner Thamrong "Keng" Dechawuth said another favorite at Tara is the Pad Thai but Bemidjians have kept an open mind.

"Surprisingly, in Bemidji, I think I sold everything on the menu," Dechawuth said while taking a break Wednesday afternoon.

Overall, Dechawuth said all dishes at Tara Bemidji has been going well in its first three weeks of business, but they're still working on a set schedule.

"The hours aren't consistent yet," he added. "First I think I can open all day, but then I don't have time to eat, to re-order."

Right now, Tara Bemidji is open from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch and also from 5 to 9 p.m. for dinner Wednesday through Sunday. Dechawuth is also hoping to decrease wait times.

"Ordering takes like a minute and the cooking, the fastest that I can do is like four minutes, so after like 40, 50 orders, the wait would be about an hour," he explained. "So we're working on that."

Orders can be placed by phone and picked up so restaurant patrons can avoid longer wait times. On Monday and Tuesday, they are also able to do catering, make family style meals for bigger groups or cater to special diets.

On tap, Tara Bemidji will usually host three or four seasonal beers from Bemidji Brewing and also beers from regional brewers.

Dechawuth has been in the restaurant business for about 12 years and owns the Drunken Noodle and Wasabi restaurants in Fargo. He moved to Bemidji to open Tara Bemidji and to enjoy the recreational activities the community offers.

"I just ran that 26K lake loop," Dechawuth said referring the 26K race in the Bemidji Blue Ox Marathon. "It was beautiful."

The restaurateur also owns the old Ken K. Thompson Jewelry location at 419 Beltrami Ave., which is on the same block as Tara Bemidji. In the future, Dechawuth said he's considering opening a small sushi bar there.

"I would like people to come here because it's an ethnic restaurant," Dechawuth said. "We're still learning and we keep improving."

Tara Bemidji is located at 401 Beltrami Ave. NW. To view the menu, visit www.tarabemidji.com.