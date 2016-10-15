NTC offers CNA course
BEMIDJI—Enrollment is open for Northwest Technical College's Certified Nursing Assistant program, a three-credit certificate that prepares graduates for careers as nursing assistants or home health aides.
The course, which begins Tuesday and runs through Dec. 13, meets on Tuesday and Thursday each week from 3 to 9:30 p.m. Students will have clinical experiences from 2 to 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 and Dec. 1.
The course introduces concepts of basic human needs, where students learn to assist long-term care residents with daily living activities, the school said in a release. Common technical nursing skills are introduced with an emphasis on safe lifting and moving techniques.
For more information, contact Northwest Technical College Office of Admissions at (218) 333-6600, (800) 942-8324 or by email at ntc.admissions@ntcmn.edu.