NTC offers CNA course

The course, which begins Tuesday and runs through Dec. 13, meets on Tuesday and Thursday each week from 3 to 9:30 p.m. Students will have clinical experiences from 2 to 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 and Dec. 1.

The course introduces concepts of basic human needs, where students learn to assist long-term care residents with daily living activities, the school said in a release. Common technical nursing skills are introduced with an emphasis on safe lifting and moving techniques.

For more information, contact Northwest Technical College Office of Admissions at (218) 333-6600, (800) 942-8324 or by email at ntc.admissions@ntcmn.edu.