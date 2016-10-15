GigaZone grows to Turtle River, Puposky and Tenstrike

BEMIDJI—Paul Bunyan Communications recently announced the GigaZone has expanded to include the areas of Turtle River, Puposky and Tenstrike, along with additional areas of Bemidji. As a result of continued upgrades to the cooperative's all-fiber optic communications network, more than 2,800 more locations now have access to GigaZone services including internet speeds up to 1,000 Mbps—a Gigabit—per second.