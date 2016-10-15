GigaZone grows to Turtle River, Puposky and Tenstrike
BEMIDJI—Paul Bunyan Communications recently announced the GigaZone has expanded to include the areas of Turtle River, Puposky and Tenstrike, along with additional areas of Bemidji. As a result of continued upgrades to the cooperative's all-fiber optic communications network, more than 2,800 more locations now have access to GigaZone services including internet speeds up to 1,000 Mbps—a Gigabit—per second.
The GigaZone is now available to more than 21,600 locations including all of the cooperative's service area of rural Park Rapids, Lake George, Trout Lake Township east of Grand Rapids, most of Grand Rapids, and areas of Bemidji, Cohasset, LaPrairie, Turtle River, Tenstrike and Puposky.