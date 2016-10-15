The festival is the nation's premier beer festival and competition with the breweries competing against 7,227 beer entries from 1,752 breweries nationwide.

Bemidji Brewing Co.'s "German Blonde Ale" won a bronze medal in the Golden or Blonde Ale category, which had a total of 115 entries.

Other Minnesota breweries that earned medals were Summit Brewing Co., Surly Brewing Co., Jack Pine Brewery and Roundhouse Brewery.