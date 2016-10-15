Bemidji Brewing Co. earns award at Great American Beer Festival
BEMIDJI—Five Minnesota craft breweries were honored Oct. 8 at the 2016 Great American Beer Festival in Denver, including Bemidji Brewing Co.
The festival is the nation's premier beer festival and competition with the breweries competing against 7,227 beer entries from 1,752 breweries nationwide.
Bemidji Brewing Co.'s "German Blonde Ale" won a bronze medal in the Golden or Blonde Ale category, which had a total of 115 entries.
Other Minnesota breweries that earned medals were Summit Brewing Co., Surly Brewing Co., Jack Pine Brewery and Roundhouse Brewery.