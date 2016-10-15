Paulus to lead Cass County EDC

Paulus started in the position this week, and he will lead "the county's efforts to foster and encourage best practices in economic development activities that provide for quality job creation and sustainable employment opportunities, increased business tax base, and improved quality of life for all citizens."

"(Paulus') broad depth of experience will be an asset in building and supporting economic development across our region," said Bill Palmer, president of the Cass County EDC Board of Directors.

Before joining Cass County EDC, Paulus was a business consultant for the North Central Small Business Development Center and a business owner. In 2006, Mike moved to Minnesota from Phoenix after a successful healthcare career as a nursing home administrator.