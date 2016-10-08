Tinkler attends national conference

BEMIDJI—Jennifer Tinkler of Bemidji recently returned from the national Maui NP+PA dermatologic fall conference.

This leading educational meeting allows attendees to bring back the most current knowledge, skills and emerging treatments, from national experts, to their local communities on a wide array of dermatologic conditions for all ages.

Tinkler is certified by the Dermatology Nurse Practitioner Association and practices at Dermatology Professionals in Bemidji.

For more information, call (218)444-3998.