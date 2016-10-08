Sanford laboratory receives accreditation

BEMIDJI—Sanford Bemidji Medical Center Laboratory has received national recognition for the laboratory staff's "excellence and commitment to safeguarding patient care and for achieving the highest standards of laboratory medicine by the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists," a release said.

With the accreditation, all Sanford Bemidji Laboratories including the Sanford Clinic Laboratories in Bemidji, Blackduck, Cass Lake and Walker are accredited by the College of American Pathologists.

The Laboratory Accreditation Program, which began in the early 1960s, is widely recognized as the "gold standard" for clinical laboratories, and has served as a model for various federal, state and private laboratory accreditation programs throughout the world, a release said.