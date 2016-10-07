Oktoberfest brings business, beer together

Aric Porter, left, from Bemidji Aviation goes up against Gage Degerness, right, from Roger’s Two-way in a Beer Stein Holding contest at the Young Professionals’ Oktoberfest Thursday night. Porter went on to compete in another round and won the overall competition. (Submitted photo)

BEMIDJI—When Travis Hetteen, 36, moved to Bemidji last spring for work at Knife River, he didn't know anyone in the area.

Within a few months of moving, he joined the Young Professionals Network to help meet new people at a professional level. He started attending the organization's monthly luncheons and decided to attend one of their social events to get to know the other members socially as well as professionally. The Oktoberfest on Thursday was his first event.

"I try to get involved with the events." Hetteen said. "The more you put into stuff, the more you get out of it."

The Young Professionals Network hosted its fourth annual Oktoberfest at The Hampton Inn and Suites in Bemidji on Thursday night. The event encourages members to come out and enjoy quality craft beer while promoting face-to-face networking within the community, officials said.

"We are like-minded individuals that wanted a community of young professionals to create a network with," said Erin Messer, director of organization with the Bemidji Chamber of Commerce and liaison to the Young Professionals Network. The group also is a good way to promote Bemidji area businesses that have members involved with YPN.

Hetteen, a member of six months, said he's benefitted from the advice of various professionals within the area through personality assessments, guest speakers and lunch meetings provided by Young Professionals Network. "I've really enjoyed the meetings. They have been helpful and informative," Hetteen said.

For example, while looking for homeowners insurance, Hetteen made a connection with John Svingen, vice chair for the Young Professionals Network leadership council, who also works with American Family Insurance.

"(YPN) has grown substantially from its beginnings to a large, diverse organization," Svingen said. "We've grown from conferences with 15-18 people to where they are having festivals like this, close to 100 people."

Thursday's Oktoberfest attendees participated in beer tasting, a Beer Stein Holding contest and Hammer-Schlagen—a German game involving hitting a nail into a log.

"It's going good. Good turnout," said Lauren Flier, 29, a graphic designer for EAPC Architects and Engineers and a YPN member. "I see a lot of non-YPN members, so we reached outsiders."

Tracy Williams, who helped organize the event, said it's "unique in its own way because it is a cultural event with the games and music of Oktoberfest."

Eighty-five people attended the Oktoberfest, organizers said. The room was loud with laughter and conversation, with German music playing in the background and the sound of sausages and sauerkraut sizzling. German flags were hung on the walls and traditional German music added to the atmosphere. Three different businesses, Bemidji Brewing, Bernick's and DS Beverages, held beer tastings throughout the night with 13 varieties of beer. Some favorites of the night were Vanilla Porter, Coffee Kona, and German Blonde.

Megan Hill, one of the owners of Bemidji Brewing, has participated in the Oktoberfest from the beginning. She said she loves to come out and see a different crowd as well as familiar faces. "It's fun to support YPN."

This article was submitted by the News Reporting class with Valica Boudry at BSU. The story was written by students Sean Kieselhorst, Stacey Kaslon, Tyrell Branchaud, Shawn Campbell, Micah Friez, Ian Douglass and Hannah Cook.