Sanford Bemidji recognized for donor programs

BEMIDJI— Sanford Bemidji Medical Center was among a select group of hospitals nationwide recognized for promoting enrollment in state organ donor registries in a national campaign sponsored by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Health Resources and Services Administration. The campaign has added 400,000 donor enrollments to state registries nationwide since 2011.

Sanford Bemidji Medical Center conducted awareness and registry campaigns to educate staff, patients, visitors and community members about the critical need for organ, eye and tissue donors and, by doing so, increased the number of potential donors on the state's donor registry, a release said. Through its advocacy, the hospital was awarded platinum, the highest recognition possible, through the Health Resources and Services Administration Workplace Partnership for Life Hospital Campaign.

Of the 995 hospitals and transplant centers participating in the campaign, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center was one of 281 hospitals across the nation to receive the platinum award.