Pictured from left to right are ambassadors Paul Diehl, Penny Echternach, Benita Dingman, owner David Mendoza, ambassadors Barb Treat, Russ Moen and Becky Bergquist. (Submitted photo)

Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently congratulated Mi Rancho on the restaurant's significant remodel. Major renovations have been completed in the dining space of the authentic Mexican restaurant, located at 677 Anne St. NW, Suite A.