The Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently congratulated Tara Bemidji on its new business located at 401 Beltrami Ave. NW. Tara Bemidji is a limited service restaurant offering authentic Thai food with local craft beer. Hours are from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. They are can reached at (218) 444-8222.