Coauette joins Essentia Health in Fosston, Bagley

FOSSTON—Physician assistant Grant Coauette has joined the Family Medicine Department at the Essentia Health-Fosston Clinic in Fosston, Minn. He will also care for patients at the Essentia Health-Bagley Clinic in Bagley.

Coauette earned a master's degree in physician assistant studies from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, N.D. He is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

To schedule an appointment with Coauette, call the Fosston Clinic at (218) 435-1212, or the Bagley Clinic at (218) 694-6281.