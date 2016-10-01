Medical conference set at Hampton

BEMIDJI—A conference about children who have special needs, sponsored by Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare, will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 7 at Hampton Inn and Suites, 1019 Paul Bunyan Drive S.

The conference will feature topics that affect the health, education and development of children who have complex conditions such as epilepsy and cerebral palsy. The conference will include presentations by medical professionals from Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare will focus on supporting children in medical, educational and community settings.

The conference is intended for pediatricians, family practice physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, school nurses, nurses, physical and occupational therapists, local public health staff and special educators. Register online at ow.ly/3a6Y303JCPC. Cost is $60 for physicians and $40 for other medical professionals. Cost includes a continental breakfast, lunch and continuing medical education credit.

For information, call (651) 265-7387