Ambassadors congratulate Face It Together

The Bemidji Area Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Face It Together on its new business located at 408 Beltrami Ave. NW, Suite 100. They are focused on fundamentally changing the way addition is addressed in the Bemidji area. Visit the company at www.faceitbemidji.org or call (218) 444-9494. Pictured from left to right in the back row are ambassadors Rebecca Olson, Noemi Aylesworth, Jeff Lindseth II, Joe Czapiewski, Tim Flathers, Margot Kelsey, Kevin Kirby, Mike Davis, Warren Larson, Andy Haskell, Jim Sturdevant, Trisha Hansen, Dr. Howard Hoody, ambassador Lisa Engman and in the front row are Mandi Sietz, Kay Mack, Lindsay Madeja-Lundeby, Joe Haugen, Shantelle Nei and Erin Messer.