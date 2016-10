Ambassadors visit Ravenrock Jewelry

The Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently congratulated Ravenrock Jewelry on its relocation at 313 Beltrami Ave. NW. They are a locally owned jewelry store specializing in engagement and anniversary jewelry as well as sentimental keepsakes, custom jewelry design and jewelry repair. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and closed on Sundays. They can be reached at (218) 44-6040. Pictured from left to right are ambassadors Chad Harding, Jerry Downs, Cindy Todavich, owner Don Andree, ambassadors Barb Treat, Noemi Aylesworth and Paul Diehl.