Kohl’s to host grand opening Sept. 30 in Bemidji

BEMIDJI -- The newest tenant at the Paul Bunyan Mall will open its doors next week with a ceremony to kick off the shopping.

On Sept. 30, Kohl's Department Stores will hold a grand opening for its Bemidji location. At 9:45 a.m., a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place, officially opening the 35,000 square-foot department store, the company said in a press release.

Kohl's states the Bemidji store will feature the company's latest store design; features include updated check-out stations, newly designed carts and strollers, redesigned fitting rooms and Wi-Fi throughout the store.

The Bemidji location is the 28th Kohl's store to open in Minnesota.