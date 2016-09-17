BUSINESS: Chamber Ambassadors congratulate Garrison’s Resort
The Ambassadors recently congratulated the new owners of Garrison’s Resort, 28569 Dancing Bear Lane, Pinewood. The business is 35 minutes from Bemidji and offers newly renovated cabins, a beach area and pavilion on an excellent fishing lake with boat rentals and a playground for children. Contact them at (218) 255-5625. Pictured from left to right are ambassadors Cindy Todavich, Mya Beaulieu, owners Shari and Mike Garrison and ambassador Colleen Schulke.