The Ambassadors recently congratulated the new owners of Garrison’s Resort, 28569 Dancing Bear Lane, Pinewood. The business is 35 minutes from Bemidji and offers newly renovated cabins, a beach area and pavilion on an excellent fishing lake with boat rentals and a playground for children. Contact them at (218) 255-5625. Pictured from left to right are ambassadors Cindy Todavich, Mya Beaulieu, owners Shari and Mike Garrison and ambassador Colleen Schulke.