BUSINESS: Employment falls by 1,500 jobs

ST. PAUL—Employment in Minnesota fell by 1,500 jobs in August, according to seasonally adjusted figures released this week by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

The state has added 40,629 jobs in the past year, a gain of 1.4 percent, the agency said in a release. U.S. job growth in the past 12 months was 1.7 percent.

The state's seasonally adjusted employment rate in August climbed 0.1 percent from the previous month to 4 percent. The U.S. unemployment rate was 4.9 percent, the agency said.

"Job growth over the past year indicates the Minnesota economy is expanding at a healthy pace," said DEED Commissioner Shawntera Hardy. "Seven of the state's 11 major industrial sectors added jobs in the last 12 months, and other economic measures point to continued growth."

Trade, transportation and utilities led all sectors in August with 2,300 new jobs. Other sectors gaining jobs were education and health services (up 700), government (up 600) and information (up 500). Logging and mining held steady.

The following industries lost jobs in August: construction (down 1,900), other services (down 1,100), manufacturing (down 1,000), financial activities (down 700), leisure and hospitality (down 700), and professional and business services (down 200).

In the past year, education and health services led all sectors with 21,590 new jobs, the release said. Leisure and hospitality added 9,039 jobs, followed by trade, transportation and utilities (up 5,677), construction (up 5,087), financial activities (up 1,728), professional and business services (up 1,217), and government (up 327).

The following sectors lost jobs in the past 12 months: information (down 2,174), logging and mining (down 1,147), manufacturing (down 511) and other services (down 204).