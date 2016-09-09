Highway 2 Manufacturers to meet

THIEF RIVER FALLS — The Highway 2 West Manufacturers’ Association will address common misconceptions with accessing government funding for workforce training at its general membership meeting Sept. 15 in Thief River Falls.

Loren Nelson, president of Aurelius Manufacturing Co. Inc. and member of the Governor’s Workforce Development Board, will speak about his successful partnerships with government funding sources and training providers.

Guest speakers also include Carey Castle from Northland Community & Technical College and Murray Turner from Mobile Labs For Advanced Manufacturing.

The meeting will begin with registration at 11 a.m. at the Northland Technical & Community College Airport campus, 13892 Airport Road in Thief River Falls. Lunch will start at 11:30 a.m. Following the meeting, an optional tour of the Thief River Falls Airport facility will take place.

RSVP by calling Kristine Anderson from the Northwest Private Industry Council at (218) 683-8074 or by emailing kanderson@nwpic.net.

The Highway 2 West Manufacturers’ Association is a group whose mission is to improve synergy and promote success for businesses in northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota.