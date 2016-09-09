Bobcat of Bemidji joins Ironhide Equipment
BEMIDJI— Ironhide Equipment of Grand Forks, N.D., recently announced its acquisition of Bobcat of Bemidji.
Jason Vasichek, president of Ironhide Equipment said, “We are pleased and excited to welcome Bobcat of Bemidji to the Ironhide family. As we grow and develop to better serve our customers, expanding to Minnesota was a natural choice.”
Ironhide Equipment is a regional supplier of several types of industrial equipment, including Bobcat compact equipment, Doosan heavy equipment, Gravely zero-turn lawn mowers, Massey Ferguson and Mahindra tractors. The company also has offices in Devils Lake and Williston, N.D.