Paul Bunyan Communications has mailed out checks to its members representing the remaining capital credits earned in 2001 and 20 percent of capital credits earned in 2015, the cooperative said in a release. All subscribers who were a member in either of those years and accrued over $10 total in capital credit allocations should receive a check in the next few days, the company said. Capital credit allocations are the cooperative's way of individually identifying each member's share of the company's annual net margins.

"We are extremely proud to once again issue capital credit returns to our members," Gary Johnson, Paul Bunyan Communications CEO and general manager, said in the release. "Our cooperative remains strong because of the high quality of services we provide, loyalty of our members, leadership of the Board of Directors and our dedicated employees."

Paul Bunyan Communications covers more than 5,000 square miles throughout most of Beltrami County and portions of Cass, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching and St. Louis counties. The cooperative provides Broadband High Speed Internet services including the GigaZone, digital and high definition television services, Smart Home services and digital voice services.

If people who were members of the cooperative in 2001 and/or 2015 and who accrued more than $10 in total capital credit allocations, but who do not receive a check by Oct. 5, the cooperative said they should call (218) 444-1234 or (218) 999-1234.