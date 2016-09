The Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently congratulated Kenny’s Clark and Goodyear on its building expansion and new owner, Scott Merschman. Kenny’s Clark and Goodyear is located at 423 Bemidji Ave. N, and offers full automotive repair with ASE certified technicians. Pictured from left to right are ambassadors Russ Moen, Benita Dingman, Owners- Alan, Karen and Scott Merschman, ambassadors Cindy Todavich and Becky Bergquist.