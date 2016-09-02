New dermatologist joins Sanford Bemidji

BEMIDJI — Sanford Bemidji recently welcomed Angela Aakhus to its medical staff and back to the Bemidji community. Aakhus joins Natalie Roholt and Chet Maingi at the Sanford Bemidji 1611 Anne St. Clinic.

As a dermatologist, Aakhus specialties include Mohs micrographic surgery, reconstructive surgery, laser treatments and cosmetic procedures.

Aakhus received her medical degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School. She interned in Minneapolis at the Hennepin County Medical Center. Aakhus completed a dermatology residency at the University of Minnesota. She recently completed a Micrographic Surgery and Cutaneous Oncology fellowship at the University of Minnesota Medical School, also in Minneapolis. Aakhus is board certified by the American Board of Dermatology.

For more information, call (218) 333-5000.