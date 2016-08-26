Chamber Ambassadors: Bemidji Brewing

Bemidji Area Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated the owners of Bemidji Brewing on their expansion and renovated new location at 211 America Ave NW. Bemidji Brewing is a microbrewery and taproom located in downtown Bemidji. Bemidji Brewing pints are available in the taproom or at more than 35 locations in the area. Pictured (from left) are ambassadors Paul Diehl, Russ Moen, Sylvia Wildgen, owners Tom Hill, Megan Hill, Tina Kaney, Justin Kaney, ambassadors Jerry Downs and Brian Bissonette.