Chamber Ambassadors: Northway Insurance Services

Bemidji Area Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Steve Jaranson and Sandy Girtz, the new owners of the Northway Insurance Services, 307 Third Street NW. The business is a local independent insurance agency offering personal, commercial, life and annuity products. Contact Northway Insurance Services at (218) 751-0821. Pictured (from left) are ambassadors Penny Echternach, Russ Moen, Lisa Engman, agent Chrissy Doris, owners Sandy Girtz and Steve Jaranson, ambassadors Becky Bergquist and Brian Bissonette.