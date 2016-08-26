Acme Tools receives achievement award

BEMIDJI — The Toro Co. recently awarded the Summit Club Residential Award to Acme Tools in Bemidji. The annual award recognizes qualifying Toro dealers for outstanding sales of residential lawn equipment, according to a release. Acme Tools has earned the award from Toro every year since 2012. As an award-winning Toro dealer, Acme Tools offers a complete line of Toro products with the latest advancements and reliable service from technicians trained on Toro equipment using genuine Toro parts.