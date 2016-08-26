New providers join Sanford Bemidji

Luma joins the family medicine team at Sanford Bemidji. Luma received his medical degree from the Ross University School of Medicine in Dominica, West Indies. He completed an internship and residency in family medicine at the HackensackUMC Mountainside Hospital in Verona, N.J. Luma is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.

Elie Chalhoub comes to the Sanford Bemidji Clinic, located at 1705 Anne St., as a medical oncologist and hematologist. Chalhoub received his medical degree from the Lebanese University, Faculty of Medical Sciences in Beirut, Lebanon, where he also interned. He completed a residency at the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Wichita, Kan. and recently completed a fellowship in hematology/oncology at Tulane University in New Orleans. Chalhoub is board certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine and is board eligible from the same organization in the fields of medical oncology and hematology. Chalhoub will also be providing outreach care to patients from the Rainy Lake Medical Center in International Falls.