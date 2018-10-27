Man dies in head-on Twin Cities-area crash

The 32-year-old man was driving east on County Road 10 on the bridge over Minnesota 65 when he crossed into the westbound lane and collided with the 69-year-old woman in an SUV.

The drivers were the sole occupants of both vehicles.

The man died at the scene. The woman was transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening, authorities said.

The incident is being investigated by the Anoka County sheriff’s office, the Spring Lake Park police department, the Minnesota State Patrol and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.