Detroit Lakes police release identity of man killed by train

Emergency dispatchers received a report at about 12:15 a.m. Monday that a southbound Canadian Pacific Railway train had struck a pedestrian at a railroad crossing at Willow Street.

The victim, Bengston, was taken by ambulance to the emergency room of Essentia Health St. Mary's hospital in Detroit Lakes, where he died.

Officers encountered Bengston earlier when a homeowner on Campbell Avenue in Detroit Lakes called to have him removed from the residence, police said.

Chief Todd said the incident at the home is not believed to have involved any criminal activity.