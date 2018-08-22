Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Detroit Lakes police release identity of man killed by train

    By Forum News Service Today at 1:12 p.m.

    DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Police here have identified the man who died Monday, Aug. 20, after being struck by a train.

    The victim was Calvin Bengston, 57, whose last known address was in Fergus Falls, according to Detroit Lakes Police Chief Steve Todd.

    Emergency dispatchers received a report at about 12:15 a.m. Monday that a southbound Canadian Pacific Railway train had struck a pedestrian at a railroad crossing at Willow Street.

    The victim, Bengston, was taken by ambulance to the emergency room of Essentia Health St. Mary's hospital in Detroit Lakes, where he died.

    Officers encountered Bengston earlier when a homeowner on Campbell Avenue in Detroit Lakes called to have him removed from the residence, police said.

    Chief Todd said the incident at the home is not believed to have involved any criminal activity.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentsTrainDetroit LakesMinnesota
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness