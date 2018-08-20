Wisconsin woman drowns in Cass County
BACKUS -- A 37-year-old Sheboygan, Wis., woman drowned this weekend in a rural Backus lake.
According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the woman had been swimming near the shore of Ponto Lake, about 63 miles south of Bemidji, on Saturday.
Nearby people found the woman in the water, not breathing, at about 4:23 p.m. CPR was attempted and she was taken by helicopter to a hospital in St. Cloud where she died Sunday. Authorities are withholding the woman’s identity until her family is notified of her death.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Backus First Responders, North Memorial Ambulance, North Memorial AirCare and the Minnesota State Patrol.