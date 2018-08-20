Wisconsin woman drowns in Cass County

Nearby people found the woman in the water, not breathing, at about 4:23 p.m. CPR was attempted and she was taken by helicopter to a hospital in St. Cloud where she died Sunday. Authorities are withholding the woman’s identity until her family is notified of her death.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Backus First Responders, North Memorial Ambulance, North Memorial AirCare and the Minnesota State Patrol.